Mitchell, Butler subdue Valparaiso in 17-7 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jyran Mitchell ran for 155 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Bret Bushka ran for 51 yards and a touchdown and Butler beat Valparaiso 17-7. Bushka helped engineer a 10-minute, 18-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended when he ran it in from the 3 for the game-winning score. Rowan Keefe threw for 172 yards for Valparaiso.

