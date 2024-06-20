Mitchell, Boston score 22, Clark has double-double, Fever top Mystics 88-81 for third straight win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston scored 22 points apiece, Caitlin Clark had her second career double-double and the Indiana Fever won their third-straight game with an 88-81 victory over the Washington Mystics. Clark had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds plus six assists and four steals for the Fever. Ariel Atkins had 27 points to lead the Mystics. Down nine entering the fourth quarter, Washington started with a 9-2 run, pulling within 70-68 on a three-point play by Emily Engstler with seven minutes to go. Erica Wheeler quickly answered with a jumper, Clark had a steal that led to Wheeler feeding Mitchell for a layup and then Clark hit a 3 off a Wheeler assist to make it 77-68 with 5:05 left.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.