Mitchell and Brown return interceptions for TDs to lead Chattanooga past Samford 47-24

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Ailym Ford ran for two touchdowns, Alex Mitchell and Kameron Brown returned interceptions for touchdowns and Chattanooga pulled away from Samford for a 47-24 win. Mitchell’s 38-yard return came one play after Mocs’ quarterback Chase Artopoeus capped the opening drive with a 47-yard connection with Tyler Smith. Brown’s 78-yard return in the middle of the fourth quarter capped the scoring.Artopoeus was 21 of 26 for 323 yards passing for Chattanooga. Sam Phillips had 11 receptions for 98 yards and Jamoi Mayes four for 114. Samford had 473 yards to 429 for the Mocs but had five turnovers, two on downs. SoCon preseason player of the year Michael Hiers was 33-of-48 passing for 299 yards but had just one touchdown pass and the two picks.

