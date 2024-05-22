Mitch Voit’s bases-loaded walk in the 10th gives Michigan a 3-2 victory over Iowa in Big Ten tourney

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mitch Voit worked a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th inning, scoring Jonathan Kim and lifting No. 4 seed Michigan over fifth-seeded Iowa 3-2 on Wednesday in the Big Ten Tournament.

In the top of the 10th, Davis Cop sent a shot to left field that AJ Garcia bobbled at the wall. Garcia recovered and got it to the cutoff man, who threw a strike to retire Raider Tello at home trying to score from first.

Kim singled to start the bottom half and Jack Young walked the next three batters to end it.

It was Michigan’s first walk-off win in the tournament since 2019. The Wolverines (31-26) advance to the winner’s bracket to play Penn State on Thursday.

Iowa (31-22) heads to the loser’s bracket for an elimination game against top-seeded Illinois, also on Thursday.

Michigan took a 2-1 lead in the sixth when a wild pitch and error allowed two runners to score. But Iowa responded in the top of the seventh when Ben Wilmes hit it to the wall, scoring Will Mulflur to tie it at 2.

Michigan avenged a 10-inning loss at Iowa on April 5. The Hawkeyes also got the better of the Wolverines in last year’s tournament, winning 13-3 in the opener and 5-0 to eliminate Michigan.

