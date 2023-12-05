Mitch Trubisky thinks he can still be a starting quarterback. His next chance begins Thursday

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky is trying to focus on his present and not his future. Trubisky will start in place of the injured Kenny Pickett when the Steelers host reeling New England on Thursday. Trubisky was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft, who has spent most of the past three seasons as a backup. Trubisky says he’s trying to embrace the opportunity and plans to be aggressive in hopes of providing the NFL’s 28th-ranked offense with a spark. The Steelers are 7-5 and in the thick of the AFC wild-card race with five games remaining.

