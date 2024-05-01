Mitch Marsh to lead Australia at cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup. Steve Smith misses selection

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Mitch Marsh will captain Australia at the Twenty20 World Cup next month, leading a national cricket squad that is missing veteran Steve Smith and up-and-coming batter Jake Fraser-McGurk. Marsh was confirmed as T20 captain on Wednesday after sharing the duties on an interim basis since the retirement last year of Aaron Finch. Smith’s omission for the tournament starting June 1 in the United States and Caribbean means it’ll be the first time since 2012 he’s missed a World Cup in the limited-overs formats.

