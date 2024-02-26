Mitch Keller gets signing bonus of just over $2M as part of his $77M, 5-year deal with Pirates.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — All-Star right-hander Mitch Keller gets a $2,057,500 signing bonus as part of his $77 million, five-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 27-year-old receives a $5,442,500 salary this season, the same as under the one-year contract he agreed to last month. His new deal, announced Friday, calls for salaries of $15 million in 2025, $16.5 million in 2026 , $18 million in 2027 and $20 million in 2028. Keller gets a hotel suite on road trips.

