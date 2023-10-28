Mitch Davidson’s career game leads Youngstown State past Missouri State 44-28

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Mitch Davidson threw for a career-high four touchdowns — two going to Bryce Oliver — and Youngstown State defeated Missouri State 44-28. Davidson threw two short TD passes in the first quarter, then hooked up with Oliver for scores of 51 and 20 yards as the Penguins took a 31-14 halftime lead. Oliver finished with 169 yards — his career high — on six catches, an average of 28.2 yards per reception. Youngstown State preserved its lead with a short touchdown run by Dra Rushton early in the third quarter and two field goals by Andrew Lastovka in the fourth. Davidson completed 26 of 33 passes for 390 yards, tying his career high.

