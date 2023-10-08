Mistakes cost the Ravens a chance for a firm hold on first place in the AFC North

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens had a chance to take a firm grasp on first place in the AFC North with a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Instead, the mistake-prone Ravens allowed it to slip away against their longtime rivals. The Steelers rallied to beat Baltimore 17-10 on Sunday. Baltimore already has road wins against Cincinnati and Cleveland. A win against Pittsburgh would’ve given the Ravens a road sweep against the AFC North for the second time since 2002, but Baltimore committed three turnovers, including two in the final five minutes. Quarterback Lamar Jackson finished 22 of 38 for 236 yards with a late interception that eventually led to Pittsburgh’s go-ahead touchdown, a 41-yard throw from Kenny Pickett to George Pickens.

