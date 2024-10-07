Mistakes cost Steelers in last-second loss to Cowboys, 20-17

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers feel like they beat themselves Sunday night.

The offense held a late lead, but the defense couldn’t make it stand as Jalen Tolbert caught a four-yard touchdown from Dak Prescott on fourth-and-goal in the final 30 seconds to help Dallas defeat Pittsburgh 20-17.

“It came down to one play,” Steelers DT Cam Heyward said. “They were on the right side of it.”

Pat Freiermuth caught a 6-yard touchdown from Justin Fields in the final five minutes to give Pittsburgh a brief 17-13 lead, but the advantage was short-lived.

Pittsburgh’s No. 2-ranked defense forced three turnovers and blocked a field goal, but allowed 445 yards and couldn’t keep Tolbert out of the end zone on the final play of the Cowboys’ last drive, as he capped a 15-play, 70-yard series. Pittsburgh has lost two straight after a 3-0 start.

Dallas converted a pair of third downs on the winning drive to set up first-and-goal from the 4-yard line. Rico Dowdle fumbled at the 1-yard line on second down, and Prescott jumped on the loose ball. Tolbert then beat DeShon Elliott to the pylon two plays later for the winning touchdown.

“We had to stop them on that one play,” Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said.

Fields finished 15 of 27 for 131 yards with touchdowns to Freiermuth and Connor Heyward.

Dallas held Fields and the Steeler offense to just 226 yards of total offense despite playing without top pass rushers DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and Micah Parsons (ankle), an All-Pro who missed a game because of injury for the first time in his career. Marshawn Kneeland, who started because of the injuries, also left in the first quarter with a knee injury.

Still, Pittsburgh only managed a first-half field goal and 89 yards of total offense, as Dallas held a 6-3 lead at the break. Pittsburgh scored fewer than 10 first-half points for the fourth time in five games.

“We know how important fast starts are,” Heyward said. “You want to finish strong, you want to play a complete game, but we didn’t do that. We fell short.”

The fifth-highest crowd for a Steelers game had to wait for the Sunday night showdown between two of the NFL’s marquee franchises because of a nearly 90-minute weather delay. Thunderstorms made their way through downtown Pittsburgh shortly before the opening kickoff.

Neither team scored a first-half touchdown, but Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt became the second-fastest player in league history to reach 100 sacks on the final play of the first quarter.

Pittsburgh took a 10-6 lead with a touchdown on the first possession of the second half. Fields briefly left the game after Tyrus Wheat was called for roughing the passer. But Kyle Allen sparked the drive with a 19-yard completion to Freiermuth on second-and-5 from midfield. Fields capped the six-play, 72-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Heyward.

The Cowboys took a 13-10 lead early in the fourth quarter following a mammoth 13-play, 90-yard drive that spanned 8:32. Dallas converted four third downs and Dowdle capped the series with a sliding 22-yard reception from Prescott near the front pylon.

Pittsburgh capitalized on a Prescott interception and took a 17-13 lead in the final five minutes.

The Steelers converted a fourth-and-1 and later had a first-and-goal from the 6. Fields gave Pittsburgh the lead with a six-yard shovel pass to Freiermuth, but the defense couldn’t keep the advantage.

“We have to bounce back quickly,” Freiermuth said. “Obviously, we lost two in a row, but we have to go to Vegas next week and put it all together.”

