Mistake-prone A’s make 5 errors in 1st 3 innings against the Red Sox

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics are dropping and throwing away the ball at a staggering rate. The A’s committed five errors in the first three innings against the Boston Red Sox to become the first team in 29 years with at least 13 fielding miscues in the first five games of the season. The A’s have made at least one error in every game with the 13 the most in the first five games of a season since the Chicago White Sox had 18 in 1995. It’s also the most errors in the first five games of a season for the franchise since the Philadelphia had 16 in 1923.

