Missouri WR Luther Burden III declares for the NFL draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III has declared for the NFL draft. He is expected to be a first-round pick. Burden said in a statement he will skip the No. 22 Tigers’ bowl game and begin preparing for the April draft. The decision was widely expected after the junior from St. Louis walked with the seniors before their home finale against Arkansas on Saturday. Despite playing just three seasons, Burden finished No. 6 on the school’s career list with 2,263 yards receiving. He also finished fourth in receptions with 192 and fifth with 21 touchdown catches.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.