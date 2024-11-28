Missouri tops Lindenwood 81-61 as Perkins nets 18, Warrick adds 17

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tony Perkins scored 18 points and Marques Warrick added 17 to lead Missouri to an 81-61 win over Lindenwood. The Tigers closed the first half with a 12-2 run to take a 37-27 lead. The lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way. Trent Pierce added 12 points for the Tigers, who have won six-straight home games since a season-opening loss at Memphis. The last four wins have all been by at least 20 points. All three double-figure scorers came off the bench for Missouri, which got 64 points from reserves. Markeith Browning II scored 21 with four steals to lead the Lions. A 10-2 run in the middle of the second half pushed the lead to 20. Lindenwood went five minutes without a field goal.

