Missouri tops Lindenwood 81-61 as Perkins nets 18, Warrick adds 17; Tigers’ Grill taken to hospital

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tony Perkins scored 18 points and Marques Warrick added 17 to lead Missouri to an 81-61 win over Lindenwood on Wednesday night but the victory was dampened by an injury to Caleb Grill. Missouri said Grill, a graduate guard, suffered a head and neck injury while going after a rebound in the first half. He was was responsive but taken to the hospital as a precaution, the school said. Trent Pierce added 12 points for the Tigers, who have won six-straight home games since a season-opening loss at Memphis. The last four wins have all been by at least 20 points. All three double-figure scorers came off the bench for Missouri, which got 64 points from reserves. Markeith Browning II scored 21 with four steals to lead the Lions.

