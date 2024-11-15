Missouri takes school-record 72-point win over Mississippi Valley State

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Marques Warrick scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half when Missouri took off to a huge lead on its way to a 111-39 win over Mississippi Valley State on Thursday night — the 72-point margin matching the largest in Tigers history. It was Missouri’s largest margin of victory since defeating Chicago State 117-45 in 1995. The Tigers also beat MacMurray 106-34 in 1976. Caleb Grill and Tamar Bates added 15 points each, Mark Mitchell 13 and Marcus Allen and Annor Boateng 10 each for Missouri (3-1). The Tigers made 15 of 31 from the arc. Arthur Tate scored 10 points to lead MVSU.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.