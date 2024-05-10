Missouri State moves up to Conference USA in 2025 from FCS, becoming 12th football member

Missouri State is moving up to the highest tier of Division I college football and joining Conference USA in 2025. The conference and school announced the move. Missouri State will become the 12th full member of CUSA and the third school to move up from the Championship Subdivision to the Bowl Subdivision and join the league over the next two seasons. Conference USA is adding Kennesaw State this season and Delaware is set to join in 2025. Missouri State is a longtime member of the Missouri Valley Conference and has been competing in FCS/I-AA since 1981.

