Missouri State fires basketball coach Dana Ford after six seasons, no NCAA tourney bids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Missouri State fired coach Dana Ford on Monday after six seasons without an NCAA Tournament appearance. The Bears were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Tournament last week, giving them a 17-16 record. It was their fifth winning season under Ford, but their only postseason trip was a first-round loss in the NIT two years ago. Missouri State has not made the NCAA tourney since 1999, when it reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 12 seed.

