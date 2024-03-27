Missouri State brings back Cuonzo Martin to lead its basketball program

Missouri State has hired Cuonzo Martin, bringing back the only coach to lead its basketball program to a Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title more than a decade after he left Springfield for stints in power conferences. Martin signed a five-year contract through the 2028-29 season. It includes a base salary of $600,000 and incentives for NCAA Tournament and NIT appearances, conference championships, coaching honors and other benchmarks. Martin was first hired by Missouri State in 2008 before spending three years leading Tennessee, three more at California and five seasons at Missouri. He has a career record of 264-198.

