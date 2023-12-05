Missouri RB Cody Schrader wins Burlsworth Trophy

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Missouri running back Cody Schrader has won the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the nation’s best player who started his Division I career as a a walk-on. Schrader walked on two years ago after transferring from Division II Truman State. He leads Division I with 124.9 yards rushing per game this season. He has rushed for 1,625 yards and 13 touchdowns and led the Tigers to a 10-2 record. He was a unanimous Associated Press first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection this year. Ninth-ranked Missouri will play No. 7 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.