Missouri RB Cody Schrader wins Burlsworth Trophy

By The Associated Press
Missouri running back Cody Schrader (7) is knocked out of bounds by Arkansas defensive back Lorando Johnson (1) during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Woods]

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Missouri running back Cody Schrader has won the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the nation’s best player who started his Division I career as a a walk-on. Schrader walked on two years ago after transferring from Division II Truman State. He leads Division I with 124.9 yards rushing per game this season. He has rushed for 1,625 yards and 13 touchdowns and led the Tigers to a 10-2 record. He was a unanimous Associated Press first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection this year. Ninth-ranked Missouri will play No. 7 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.