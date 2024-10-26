Missouri quarterback Brady Cook starts against Alabama after being listed as gametime decision

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Missouri quarterback Brady Cook started for the Tigers after being listed as a gametime decision with an ankle injury. Cook had been listed as questionable on the Southeastern Conference’s availability reports until an update some 90 minutes before kickoff. Cook was hurt on the opening series last week against Auburn. He returned late in the third quarter after an MRI and led the Tigers to two fourth-quarter touchdowns in a come-from-behind 21-17 victory. Cook finished with 194 yards passing in less than two quarters of play.

