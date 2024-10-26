Missouri quarterback Brady Cook knocked out of Alabama game with upper-body injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Missouri quarterback Brady Cook started for the 21st-ranked Tigers after being listed as a game-time decision with an ankle injury but left the game late in the second quarter. Cook headed to the locker room briefly before returning to the sideline while appearing to be limping. He was replaced by Drew Pyne for the final two series before halftime. Pyne’s first pass was intercepted by No. 15 Alabama’s Malachi Moore and returned 31 yards to set up the game’s first touchdown and give No. 15 Alabama a 13-0 lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.