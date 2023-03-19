Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey suspended after DWI arrest

By The Associated Press
FILE - Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey runs during an NCAA football game on Sept. 1, 2022 in Columbia, Mo. Missouri linebacker Bailey was suspended from the team after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Sunday, March 19, 2023, the team said. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Colin E. Braley]

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey has been suspended after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The 23-year-old, who was a team captain last season, was booked early Sunday after being arrested and released after posting $500 bond. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz says Bailey has been suspended according to the athletic department’s policy. The coach also says the school has high expectations for all student-athletes, on and off the field. Bailey was Mizzou’s third-leading tackler with 57 stops last season. He’ll be a sixth-year senior in the fall.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, St. Louis Post-Dispatch.