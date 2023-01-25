Missouri hits 16 3-pointers, beats Ole Miss 89-77

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — D’Moi Hodge scored 24 points, Isiaih Mosley added 20 and Missouri made 16 3-pointers and beat Mississippi 89-77. Hodge made a season-high six 3-pointers and Mosley added four as the Tigers shot 53% from long range, with its 16 3s a program best in a SEC game. Kobe Brown added 18 points and Mohamed Diarra had 11 for Missouri (15-5, 4-4 SEC). The Tigers have won four straight in the series, including last season’s 72-60 win in the SEC Tournament. Daeshun Ruffin scored 18 points to lead Ole Miss (9-11, 1-7). Jaemyn Brakefield added 15 points and Tye Fagan had 12.

