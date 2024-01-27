Missouri hires Corey Batoon away from South Alabama to be its defensive coordinator

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri hired Corey Batoon away from South Alabama to be their defensive coordinator on Saturday. He replaces Blake Baker, who left earlier this year for the same position at Southeastern Conference-rival LSU. Batoon has previous experience in the SEC after spending five years at Ole Miss. He also coached at Florida, Hawaii and Florida Atlantic, among other places, before landing at South Alabama, where he orchestrated one of the nation’s best defenses. The Tigers are coming off an 11-2 season that they capped with a win in the Cotton Bowl.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.