Missouri has 4 in double figures, beats South Carolina 83-74

By The Associated Press
Missouri's Noah Carter, left, dunks the ball over South Carolina's Josh Gray, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/L.G. Patterson]

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 19 points to lead four in double figures as Missouri rolled past South Carolina 83-74. Missouri (18-6, 6-5 SEC), which rebounded from a 63-52 loss at Mississippi State, has won four of its last five games while South Carolina (8-16, 1-10) has lost eight straight. Brown also made two 3-pointers to go with eight rebounds and six assists for the Tigers, who shot 51% overall.  Gregory Jackson II scored 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting for South Carolina. Missouri took the lead for good early in the second half and pulled away with a 12-3 run for a 78-66 lead with 2:43 to play.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.