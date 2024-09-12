Missouri gets Board of Curators approval for $250 million renovation of Memorial Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved a $250 million renovation for Memorial Stadium on Thursday during a meeting attended by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City. The project will break ground on Nov. 30 when the sixth-ranked Tigers play border rival Arkansas. It will most notably enclose the north end zone with a multilevel concourse and new premium seating. The grassy berm and block “M” formed from white-washed rocks, where many fans now sit, will remain below the concourse but in a reduced footprint. There will be upgrades elsewhere in the stadium, including the conversion of club seats in the south end zone into a recruiting center.

