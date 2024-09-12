Missouri gets Board of Curators approval for $250 million renovation of Memorial Stadium

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) leads his team to the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Murray State Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/L.G. Patterson]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved a $250 million renovation for Memorial Stadium on Thursday during a meeting attended by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City. The project will break ground on Nov. 30 when the sixth-ranked Tigers play border rival Arkansas. It will most notably enclose the north end zone with a multilevel concourse and new premium seating. The grassy berm and block “M” formed from white-washed rocks, where many fans now sit, will remain below the concourse but in a reduced footprint. There will be upgrades elsewhere in the stadium, including the conversion of club seats in the south end zone into a recruiting center.

