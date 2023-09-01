Missouri dominates first half, struggles in second in 35-10 win over South Dakota

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Brady Cook threw for 172 yards and a touchdown while running for another score in only one half of work, leading Missouri to a 35-10 victory over South Dakota in the season opener for both teams. Cody Schrader and Nathaniel Peat also had touchdown runs for the Tigers. Their offense fizzled in the second half, when backup quarterback Sam Horn got his shot on the field. Nevertheless, the Tigers opened the season with a win as they try to take a step forward after reaching three consecutive bowl games but failing to finish over .500 in any of coach Eli Drinkwitz’s first three seasons. The Coyotes’ Aidan Bouman had 156 yards passing with a fourth-quarter touchdown throw to Mike Mansaray.

