Missouri coach Drinkwitz gets 2-year contract extension

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has received a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2027 season for a level of stability that has been missing from the program in recent years. The school did not announce the terms of the extension, though a university spokesman said Drinkwitz would receive an increase in guaranteed paid. His original six-year deal paid him $4 million annually before incentives. The extension was announced hours before the Tigers played Kentucky at Faurot Field.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.