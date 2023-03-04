Missouri clinches SEC No. 4 seed, beats Ole Miss 82-77

By The Associated Press
Mississippi's TJ Caldwell, top, shoots between Missouri's D'Moi Hodge, right, Sean East II, left, and Kobe Brown during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 82-77. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/L.G. Patterson]

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Noah Carter and Kobe Brown each scored 17 points and Missouri clinched its first double-bye into the Southeastern Conference tournament by edging Mississippi 82-77 in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Tigers will be the No. 4 seed and first-year coach Dennis Gates will make his tournament debut on Friday.

