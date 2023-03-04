Missouri clinches SEC No. 4 seed, beats Ole Miss 82-77

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Noah Carter and Kobe Brown each scored 17 points and Missouri clinched its first double-bye into the Southeastern Conference tournament by edging Mississippi 82-77 in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Tigers will be the No. 4 seed and first-year coach Dennis Gates will make his tournament debut on Friday.

