Missouri 1st-year hoops coach Gates gets contract extension

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Missouri has extended first-year basketball coach Dennis Gates’ contract another year through the 2028-29 season. The school announced the deal soon after he guided the Tigers to their first semifinal berth at the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Earlier Friday, No. 25 Missouri beat 17th-ranked Tennessee 79-71 in the SEC quarterfinals in Nashville. Gates has led the Tigers to a 24-8 record and the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament. They next play Alabama on Saturday. It is the first time Missouri has made it into the conference semifinals since joining the league in 2012.

