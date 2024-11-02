Mississippi Valley State losing streak hits 14 after 17-16 loss to Prairie View A&M

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Valley State fumbled on a point-after attempt with a chance to tie, and the Delta Devils saw their losing streak reach 14 dating to last season with a 17-16 loss to Prairie View A&M.Lamagea McDowell had back-to-back touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to give Prairie View A&M (4-5, 2-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 17-10 lead with 3 minutes left to play.Ty’Jarian Williams connected with Cameron Nelson for a 24-yard touchdown to get Mississippi Valley State (0-9, 0-5) within a point with 1:47 remaining. Williams hit Nelson on the two-point try, but the Delta Devils were called for holding. They fumbled on the next play and the Panthers ran out the clock.

