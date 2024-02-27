Mississippi Valley State ends 29-game skid, beats Prairie View A&M 57-51

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Rayquan Brown scored 21 points and Mississippi Valley State beat Prairie View A&M 57-51, snapping a 29-game losing streak dating to last season. Brown hit a 3-pointer with 1:46 left to play to give the Delta Devils (1-27, 1-14 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 51-48 lead. Donovan Sanders made two free throws to push the lead to five before Javontae Hopkins answered with a three-point play to pull the Panthers (10-18, 5-10) within 53-51 with 21 seconds remaining. Danny Washington made two foul shots with 19 seconds left and Arecko Gipson sank two more 15 seconds later to clinch the victory.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.