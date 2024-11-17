Mississippi Valley St. ends 15-game skid beating FAMU 24-21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ty’Jarian Williams threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns and Mississippi Valley State ended its 15-game losing streak by beating Florida A&M 24-21. The Delta Devils hadn’t won since Oct. 14, 2023 when they beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 42-17. Williams threw a 4-yard touchdown to Cameron Nelson with 11:35 left before halftime to give the Delta Devils a 14-10 lead and they never trailed again.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.