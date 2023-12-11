Mississippi survives wild finish to beat UCF and remain undefeated

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Allen Flanigan scored 18 points and blocked a layup with a second remaining to help Mississippi survive a wild final minute and even wilder final two seconds to defeat UCF 70-68. Ole Miss held a six-point lead with 52 seconds left before UCF’s Marchellus Avery hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead in half. Later, leading 68-67 the Rebels committed another turnover, but Moussa Cisse blocked back-to-back layup attempts and Flanigan grabbed the rebound. After a series of free throws, Ole Miss led by two with two seconds left and Flanigan’s inbound pass was stolen but he blocked a layup by Sellers. Avery got the rebound, but his short bank shot that would have tied the game was ruled to be after time expired.

