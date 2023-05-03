Mississippi State’s Jans signs extension through 2026-27

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State basketball coach Chris Jans has signed a contract extension through the 2026-27 season. The school announced the move Wednesday. It comes after Jans led the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament in his first season. That marked only the program’s second appearance since 2009, the other coming in 2019. Mississippi State spent four weeks in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, peaking at No. 15 shortly before Christmas. The Bulldogs won 21 games for their best win total since winning 23 games in 2019. They fell to Pittsburgh in the NCAA First Four.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.