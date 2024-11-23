Mississippi State’s bench comes to the rescue in 84-79 win over SMU

DALLAS (AP) — Reserve KeShawn Murphy scored 16 points and led a quartet of Mississippi State bench players in double-digit scoring and the Bulldogs beat SMU 84-79. The Bulldogs’ starters went 10 for 33 from the floor compared to the 18-for-35 effort from the bench. Reserve Kario Oqeundo scored 13 points for the Mustangs.

