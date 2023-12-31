Mississippi State ups win streak to five with 85-62 victory over Bethune-Cookman

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith III totaled 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench to power Mississippi State to an 85-62 victory over Bethune-Cookman. Smith sank all five of his shots and 6 of 7 free throws for the Bulldogs (11-2), who have won five in a row — all at home — to close out nonconference play. Dashawn Davis made 5 of 8 shots with two 3-pointers, scoring 12. Freshman reserve Josh Hubbard made three 3-pointers and scored 11, adding three steals. Shakeel Moore scored 10. Jakobi Heady had 16 points and six rebounds to pace Bethune-Cookman.

