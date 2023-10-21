Mississippi State stifles Arkansas 7-3 in defensive battle

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Mississippi State’s defense limited Arkansas to 200 yards a lone field goal, which came on the Razorbacks’ first drive, as the Bulldogs picked up their first SEC win on the season, 7-3. Vanderbilt transfer Mike Wright started in place of the injured Will Rogers and threw a second-quarter touchdown pass to Jo’quavious Marks to give Mississippi State the only points it would need. Wright finished 8 of 12 passing for 85 yards and he ran for another 60 on 11 carries.

