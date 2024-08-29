Mississippi State, Lebby begin new chapter against an EKU squad seeking first win vs. SEC

Everything is new-look for Mississippi State including rookie coach Jeff Lebby, who begins against Eastern Kentucky as its third head coach in as many seasons and hoping the Bulldogs jell in their first game together. The offense will introduce new starters at every position, while the defense hopes its three returnees set the tone in shutting down the FCS-level Colonels. EKU is 0-8 against the SEC but seeks its first win over an FBS school since topping Bowling Green in seven overtimes two years ago. Blake Shapen and Matt Morrissey will debut at quarterback for MSU and EKU, respectively.

