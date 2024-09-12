Mississippi State hosts unbeaten Toledo, seeks to rebound from a loss at Arizona State

Toledo visits Mississippi State in the inaugural meeting, with the Rockets seeking their first 3-0 start since 2017. They also aim for just their second win in six meetings against the SEC and first since beating Arkansas 16-12 in 2015. Mississippi State looks to rebound from a 30-23 loss at Arizona State after trailing 30-3 in the third quarter. It’s the Bulldogs’ final non-conference tune-up before opening SEC play against Florida next week. Quarterback Blake Shapen has thrown 99 straight passes without an interception dating back to Nov. 11, 2023 while with Baylor.

