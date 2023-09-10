Mississippi State forces 5 turnovers, needs OT to hold off Arizona in OT, 31-24

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State forced five Arizona turnovers but had to rally in overtime to earn a 31-24 victory. Jeffery Pittman caught a screen pass, bounced off a tackler and raced 29 yards for the go-ahead score and the Bulldog defense got a stop in the final possession to seal the win.

