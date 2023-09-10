Mississippi State forces 5 turnovers, needs OT to hold off Arizona in OT, 31-24

By ROBBIE FAULK The Associated Press
Mississippi State running back Jeffery Pittman (25) sprints past offensive lineman Steven Losoya III (64) for an overtime touchdown against Arizona during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thomas Wells]

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State forced five Arizona turnovers but had to rally in overtime to earn a 31-24 victory. Jeffery Pittman caught a screen pass, bounced off a tackler and raced 29 yards for the go-ahead score and the Bulldog defense got a stop in the final possession to seal the win.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.