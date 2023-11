Mississippi State beats Washington State 76-64 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Josh Hubbard and Cameron Matthews each scored 13 points and Mississippi State beat Washington State 76-64 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off. Mississippi State (4-0) advances to the championship game on Sunday against the winner of Rhode Island versus Northwestern. Washington State (2-1) plays in the consolation game. Mississippi State led throughout the second half, behind 10 points from Hubbard. The Cougars got as close at 40-37 before the Bulldogs scored the next seven points. Hubbard added a 3-pointer with 2:22 left for a 71-61 lead. Dashawn Davis scored a season-high 12 points and Jimmy Bell Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs went 21 of 25 at the free-throw line compared to Washington State’s 12 attempts.

