Mississippi State beats North Alabama 81-54 behind a double-double by Jimmy Bell Jr.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jimmy Bell Jr. had 14 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, freshman Josh Hubbard added 12 points, and Mississippi State beat North Alabama 81-54. D.J. Jeffries scored the final five points of a 10-0 run that gave Mississippi State a 48-35 lead early in the second half. Shakeel Moore made a fast-break layup — and added a free throw after a flagrant foul — to extend the lead to 69-48 with 5:59 left. Cameron Matthews had six points, six rebounds and five steals for Mississippi State (3-0). Hubbard, who was coming off a team-high 22 points in his first home game, was just 4 of 13 from the field. Tim Smith Jr. and KJ Johnson each scored 11 points for North Alabama (2-1).

