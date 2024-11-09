Mississippi State beat Georgia State 101-66 behind Josh Hubbard’s 15 points

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Josh Hubbard scored 15 points, Riley Kugel added 14 and Mississippi State beat Georgia State 101-66. Mississippi State shot over 60% for a majority of the game before missing eight straight shots to finish 42 of 72 (58%). The Bulldogs were coming off a 95-60 victory over West Georgia after shooting 55%, including 14 made 3-pointers for their most 3s in a game since the 2018-19 season. Michael Nwoko scored the opening points against Georgia State and Mississippi State never trailed. The Bulldogs went ahead by double figures during a 15-1 run midway through the first half. Kugel’s dunk with 3:34 left put Mississippi State ahead by 43 points.

