Mississippi State, Arnett seek 7th consecutive opening win. Southeastern Louisiana is thinking upset

Former defensive coordinator Zach Arnett begins his first full season as Mississippi State coach after winning his debut in the ReliaQuest Bowl following the sudden death of Mike Leach last December. The Bulldogs have shifted to a pro-style attack but still feature record-setting quarterback Will Rogers and a veteran receiving corps. Southeastern Louisiana is coming off a nine-win season and FCS second-round playoff appearance and aims for its first win over an FBS opponent in 29 attempts. The Lions feature a new QB in transfer Zach Clement but a pair of veteran defenders in Donte’ Daniels and Arlen Williams.

