Mississippi State adds former Bulldogs star Victoria Vivians as assistant coach, scouting director

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Sam Purcell has hired former Bulldogs star and WNBA veteran Victoria Vivians as assistant coach and scouting director. Vivians, a sixth-year league guard/forward playing for the Seattle Storm, will join MSU in October and continue her role through the WNBA offseason. She was part of a Bulldogs recruiting class that won 126 games from 2014-18 with consecutive NCAA national championship game appearances in 2017 and 2018 among four straight berths overall. The former AP All-American first-team selection ranks second in school history with 2,527 points and earned the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award as the nation’s top shooting guard as a a senior.

