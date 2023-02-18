Mississippi St. seizes control in OT to sink Ole Miss 69-61

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Tolu Smith scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Cameron Matthews also scored 17 points and Mississippi State beat Mississippi 69-61 in overtime. Mississippi State made all four shot attempts and all four foul shots in the extra session and never trailed in overtime. Smith made a layup with 29 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 56-all for Mississippi State. Eric Reed Jr. came up with a block on Murrell who lost his footing on his jump-shot attempt trying for the win. Jaemyn Brakefield scored 20 points for Ole Miss.

