Mississippi St quarterback Blake Shapen out for the season with shoulder injury

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State senior starting quarterback Blake Shapen will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a shoulder injury that will require surgery. The school announced Saturday night that Shapen would be out, after the Bulldogs fell 45-28 at home to Florida in its SEC opener. The Baylor transfer was injured in the fourth quarter and left the game after completing 13 of 21 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown; he also rushed 12 times for 32 yards and a score. Shapen completed 69% of his passes for 974 yards and eight TDs with an interception in four games for the rebuilding Bulldogs.

