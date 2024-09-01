Mississippi St. demolishes E. Kentucky starting Lebby era with a 56-7 win

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State scored 28 points in the first half and started the Jeff Lebby era with a blowout win, 56-7 over Eastern Kentucky. All three phases scored for the Bulldogs with touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams. Quarterback Blake Shapen debuted the new offense with a 15 of 20 showing as the Baylor transfer found the end zone three times through the air and had 247 yards. On the ground, Shapen led the team with seven carries for 44 yards and a rushing score.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.