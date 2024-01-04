Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins announces plans to transfer

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins is entering the transfer portal after posting two straight 1,000-yard seasons. The Rebels’ sophomore star announced his decision on X. Judkins helped lead Ole Miss to its first 11-win season and a Peach Bowl victory over Penn State. Players who participated in New Year’s Six or College Football Playoff games were granted extra time to make decisions on entering the portal. Judkins has run for 2,725 yards and 31 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Rebels.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.